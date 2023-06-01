Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,185,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 999,604 shares.The stock last traded at $54.63 and had previously closed at $54.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

