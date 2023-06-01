Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,274. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

