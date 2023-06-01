Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). Approximately 543,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 900,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Agronomics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £99.32 million, a P/E ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 666,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600.10 ($82,303.63). Insiders bought a total of 1,108,001 shares of company stock worth $11,864,010 over the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

