Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

