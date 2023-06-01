Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

