Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 16,054 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.8% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 298,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

