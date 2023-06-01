Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 16,054 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDGet Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.8% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 298,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

(Get Rating)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

