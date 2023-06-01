Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 359 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,240. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $219.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,920 shares of company stock valued at $46,518,820. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

