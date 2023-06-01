Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 488 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.39.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

MDT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.98. 2,958,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.