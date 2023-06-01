Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

V traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.84. 3,676,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $421.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

