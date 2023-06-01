Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

WSM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.87. 322,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,037. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

