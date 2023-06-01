Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $6,794,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $170.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.