Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after acquiring an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

AMAT stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.04. 1,926,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $138.80. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.