Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 157 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

ADBE traded up $9.00 on Thursday, reaching $426.79. 2,266,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,205. The company has a market cap of $195.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.97 and its 200-day moving average is $355.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

