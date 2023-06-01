Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $29.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,631,723,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,244,254,031 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

