Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 546,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $252,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,396,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

