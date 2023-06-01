Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

