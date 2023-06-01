Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
