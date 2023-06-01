Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,997 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 253,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 6,112,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,187,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

