American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.82.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

