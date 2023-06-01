American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of F.N.B. worth $140,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 293,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,194. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

