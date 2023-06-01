American Century Companies Inc. Has $147.11 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Brunswick worth $147,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after acquiring an additional 696,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,270,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 391,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 308,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 74,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,719. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

