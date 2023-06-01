American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,506,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $133,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 114,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,710. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

