American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 358,852 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,734 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,852 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.54% of Electronic Arts worth $181,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of EA stock remained flat at $128.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,006. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

