American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 85,364 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Essex Property Trust worth $137,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.34. 39,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

