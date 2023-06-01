American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.58% of Eversource Energy worth $168,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 242,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,149. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

