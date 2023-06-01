American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.25% of Juniper Networks worth $130,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $819,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 692,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,998. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

