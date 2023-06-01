American Century Companies Inc. Sells 131,198 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.19% of GXO Logistics worth $161,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,643. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

