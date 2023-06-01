American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $172,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $205.86. 171,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,015. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

