American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SDSI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

