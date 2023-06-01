American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.56. 5,578,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,369. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 304,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,148,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

