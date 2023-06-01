American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 3.5 %

AIG opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

