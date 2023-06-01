Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $211.71

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $211.71 and last traded at $213.49, with a volume of 877506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

