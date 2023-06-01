Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

