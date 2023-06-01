Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $312.56

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $292.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

