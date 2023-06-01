Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price at $4.70

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,207 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $119,974,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

