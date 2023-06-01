Analyzing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15

Profitability

Amgen has a consensus target price of $250.94, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amgen 30.23% 248.47% 13.54%

Volatility and Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Amgen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $32.66 million 0.98 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Amgen $26.32 billion 4.48 $6.55 billion $14.71 15.00

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Amgen beats ERYTECH Pharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

