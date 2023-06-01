Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $341.08

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.08 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 177.03 ($2.19). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 51,386 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Richard Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($62,716.26). In related news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,485.42). Also, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($62,716.26). Insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

