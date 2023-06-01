Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,204,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 107,838 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $309.72. 155,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,653. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

