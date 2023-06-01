Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.29 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $7.29 million and $472,871.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00052719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

