Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $833,480.44 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $833,480.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,195.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

