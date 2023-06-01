Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.23 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.23 million and $1.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

