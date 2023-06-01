Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.50

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 6194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,299 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 330.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

