ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.67. 430,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 988,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
