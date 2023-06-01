ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.67. 430,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 988,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,937.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.