Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ACNT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 4,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182. Ascent Industries has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

About Ascent Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascent Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ascent Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.