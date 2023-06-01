ASD Price Reaches $0.0658 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $43.44 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.46 or 1.00064114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06574501 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,105.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

