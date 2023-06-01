ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Declares $0.47 Annual Dividend

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4672 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ASE Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,888,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

