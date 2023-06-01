ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $332.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 333.98 ($4.13), with a volume of 2837016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.30 ($4.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.74) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.81) in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 861.25 ($10.64).

ASOS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 641.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 692.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($51,655.96). 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

