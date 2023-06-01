ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Up 6.1%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 417,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 237,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.46% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

