ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Up 6.1%

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 417,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 237,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
ASP Isotopes Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.46% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASP Isotopes (ASPI)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.