Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 40,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,335. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

