ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.80. 685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

