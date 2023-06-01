Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stake Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 394,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 516.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $13,689,000.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

